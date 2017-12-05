The website for the Emmanuel Family & Child Development Center is www.emmanuelschildcare.org.
The website for the Emmanuel Family & Child Development Center is www.emmanuelschildcare.org.
The website for the Emmanuel Family & Child Development Center is www.emmanuelschildcare.org.

Local

Emmanuel Center appeals for toy donations so KC kids can have a Christmas gift

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 05, 2017 11:23 AM

A Kansas City charity is appealing for toys so that each of the more than 500 children it serves can have a Christmas gift.

Last year the Emmanuel Family & Child Development Center inadvertently missed the deadline to apply for Toys for Tots, but the public came through with donations.

This year the charity met the deadline, but Toys for Tots is limiting groups to 200 toys, said Deborah Mann, executive director of the Emmanuel Center.

The center serves more than 360 children and families at its daycare site, 2416 Swope Parkway. About 150 more children and families are served at the annual Christmas event, which will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Emmanuel Community Center, 3510 Prospect Ave.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suitable toys include model cars, board games, stuffed animals, dolls and a variety of other amusements. Bicycles and coats are also welcome. Leave items unwrapped. If they are wrapped they should include a note indicating what age and gender they are suitable for.

“The population we serve are really low income,” Mann said. “It’s food or Christmas. Bills or Christmas.”

People may bring or send toys to the daycare center or contribute at the center’s website emmanuelschildcare.org

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes

    A dashcam video posted to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page last week shows a near head-on collision involving a deputy and a distracted driver.

Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes

Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes 1:00

Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes
Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 0:53

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee
Watch the rise of the supermoon 1:33

Watch the rise of the supermoon

View More Video