What will you remember about 2017?

By Rick Montgomery

December 04, 2017 02:14 PM

Now that it’s December, let’s think back to January.

When 2017 began, Donald Trump was about to be inaugurated as president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had not hit the 20,000 mark. Plans to redo KCI seemed doomed, Jeremy Maclin was still a Chief, and Harvey and Irma were names of a distant time.

Horribly, the U.S. record body count of a lone shooter — set in Orlando in 2016 — was topped in Las Vegas in 2017.

An alleged hate crime put Olathe on a world stage in the worst way.

In the best way, Kansas City gained a new foothold in the art world when the Bloch Galleries opened in February at the Nelson-Atkins Museum with a staggering collection of impressionist art.

Since the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault stories came to light in October, #MeToo has been a trending Twitter topic. A year ago, the hot topic on Twitter was #2016WorstYearEver.

We want to know: How does 2017 news compare? What’s your takeaway?

Leave your comments below or on this story on The Star’s Facebook page.

Some of the answers may be included in a story marking the end of the year. For better or worse, that will be soon.

