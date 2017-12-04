Centennial United Methodist Church
It’s the 50th year for Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at Centennial United Methodist Church

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 12:04 PM

For 49 years the Chancel Choir of Centennial United Methodist Church has been presenting Handel’s “Messiah” at Christmas time.

The 50th rendition will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1834 Woodland Ave.

The performance will feature the Messiah Choir and guest soloists Natalie Young, Alice-Anne Light, Trevor Smith and Justin McCoy with Jon R. Gray conducting.

“All are welcome and admission is free,” says the church’s website.

Co-chairs are Tyrone Aiken and Pat Jordan. The host pastors are Rev. Jason Bryles, senior pastor, and Rev. Jeffrey Williams, associate pastor.

The chuch gives special thanks to Donald Roberscone, president, and Angela M. Bennett, oratorio chairperson.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

