A woman died early Monday when the vehicle she was in crashed into a utility pole near 75th and Westgate streets in Shawnee. This Google Maps Street View is from August 2015.
A woman died early Monday when the vehicle she was in crashed into a utility pole near 75th and Westgate streets in Shawnee. This Google Maps Street View is from August 2015. Google Maps
A woman died early Monday when the vehicle she was in crashed into a utility pole near 75th and Westgate streets in Shawnee. This Google Maps Street View is from August 2015. Google Maps

Local

West 75th Street closed in Shawnee after woman dies in crash with utility pole and tree

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 08:00 AM

A woman died early Monday when the vehicle she was in crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in western Shawnee.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. near West 75th and Westgate streets. The identity of the woman killed in the crash has not been released.

Police closed 75th street for several hours while they investigated the crash.

While one lane of eastbound 75th remained open, all westbound lanes were closed between Long and Richards Drive. The street was not expected to reopen until at least 10 a.m., according to media reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Taking a holiday ride with soldiers’ families

    Around 400 family members of U.S. servicemen and women took a ride Sunday on the BNSF Holiday Express train, which departed from Union Station in Kansas City as part of the train’s 10th anniversary. BNSF also announced it was donating $10,000 to the Missouri National Guard Foundation.

Taking a holiday ride with soldiers’ families

Taking a holiday ride with soldiers’ families 1:45

Taking a holiday ride with soldiers’ families
He was helping the homeless. Now he needs help himself 1:38

He was helping the homeless. Now he needs help himself
Fashion, food and fun at Rightfully Sewn's inaugural Golden Gala 1:26

Fashion, food and fun at Rightfully Sewn's inaugural Golden Gala

View More Video