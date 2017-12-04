West 75th Street closed in Shawnee after woman dies in crash with utility pole and tree

A woman died early Monday when the vehicle she was in crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in western Shawnee.
The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. near West 75th and Westgate streets. The identity of the woman killed in the crash has not been released.
Police closed 75th street for several hours while they investigated the crash.
While one lane of eastbound 75th remained open, all westbound lanes were closed between Long and Richards Drive. The street was not expected to reopen until at least 10 a.m., according to media reports.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
