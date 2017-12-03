Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car in rural Cass County

A 62-year-old Harrisonville woman died Saturday afternoon when her motorcycle was struck head-on by a car that crossed over into her lane in rural Cass County.
The victim of the crash was identified as Anna M. Meihls. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. along East 307th Street just west of Lone Tree Road south of Harrisonville.
Meihls was headed east on 307th Street on her 2001 Suzuki Marauder motorcycle when a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu headed the opposite direction traveled into the wrong lane and struck the motorcycle head-on.
Never miss a local story.
A 59-year-old Drexel woman driving the Malibu was injured and taken to a hospital.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments