Anna M. Meihls, 62, of Harrisonville, died Saturday afternoon when a car crossed over into her lane and collided head-on with her motorcycle in rural Cass County. This Google Maps photo from June 2015 shows the area near the fatal crash.
Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car in rural Cass County

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

December 03, 2017 09:58 AM

A 62-year-old Harrisonville woman died Saturday afternoon when her motorcycle was struck head-on by a car that crossed over into her lane in rural Cass County.

The victim of the crash was identified as Anna M. Meihls. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. along East 307th Street just west of Lone Tree Road south of Harrisonville.

Meihls was headed east on 307th Street on her 2001 Suzuki Marauder motorcycle when a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu headed the opposite direction traveled into the wrong lane and struck the motorcycle head-on.

A 59-year-old Drexel woman driving the Malibu was injured and taken to a hospital.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

