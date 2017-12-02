Drug dealer stored more than $32K in old Masters of the Universe lunchbox, police say

An alleged drug dealer kept more than $32,000 in a Masters of the Universe lunchbox, according to the Harrisonville Police Department.
The department posted to Facebook about a bust on Saturday, along with photos of a multitude of $100 bills laid out on a table.
“Did you ever wonder, ‘How much money can my lunch box hold?’ ” the department wryly asked in the post.
“Well, thanks to a local drug dealer the Harrisonville Police Department can answer that question. Your standard 1983, Masters of the Universe lunch box can hold at least $32,659.69.”
Masters of the Universe was an animated science-fiction movie released in 1987 in which He-Man battles the evil Skeletor, according to IMDB.com. The website also lists a 2019 version of the film that is being developed.
Geico released a commercial earlier this year in which Skeletor talks about the merits of saving money on car insurance to distract He-Man and his pals in order to escape.
When asked what would be done with the cash, the Harrisonville Police Department wrote on Facebook that it will request a forfeiture.
However, “we would not be able to obtain any funds until the criminal process is exhausted. (could easily be years),” the department wrote.
Dozens commented on the post, which received hundreds of likes and shares.
