‘Surreal’ — Missouri teacher survives reportedly random shooting while jogging near school

By Max Londberg

December 02, 2017 03:19 PM

An alleged shooter randomly targeted a Missouri teacher on a running trail near his school, according to police.

The man, who teaches at Francis Howell High School west of St. Louis, was jogging Wednesday when he was shot in the back and fell to his knees.

Carl Wayne told KSDK that the experience was surreal.

“I just started running,” he said. “Obviously I have never been shot before. ... I knew there wasn't a reason for him to shoot me, so I knew there was something wrong.”

A witness heard the shot and then a “blood-curdling scream,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Joshua Curtis

Wayne fled to the highway where he flagged down a motorist. He survived, and on Friday, police charged Joshua Curtis, 35, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is in custody on $500,000 bond.

Wayne, a social studies teacher, thanked the community for the outpouring of support, according to KSDK. He is at home recovering.

The Associate Press contributed to this story.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

