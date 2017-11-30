Southbound I-29 shut down after pedestrian struck near N.W. 72nd Street

Traffic on Interstate 29 in Platte Woods was shut down Thursday after a pedestrian was struck on the southbound portion of the interstate.
The incident was reported about 8:50 p.m. on southbound I-29 just before Northwest 72nd Street.
Breaking: Pedestrian struck SB I-29 before NW 72nd St. @PlatteEDC. All lanes are closed. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/fpH9dr2NUH— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) December 1, 2017
The two right lanes of southbound I-29 were initially shut down, but traffic officials closed the three-lane highway less than an hour later.
Traffic was backed up to Missouri 152 due to the incident.
Accident. two right lanes blocked in #PlatteWoods on I-29 SB at 72nd St, stopped traffic back to MO-152, delay of 19 mins #KCtraffic— TTN Kansas City (@TotalTrafficKC) December 1, 2017
