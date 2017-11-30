Traffic on Interstate 29 just before Northwest 72nd Street was shut down Thursday after a pedestrian was struck on the southbound portion of the interstate.
Southbound I-29 shut down after pedestrian struck near N.W. 72nd Street

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

November 30, 2017 09:51 PM

Traffic on Interstate 29 in Platte Woods was shut down Thursday after a pedestrian was struck on the southbound portion of the interstate.

The incident was reported about 8:50 p.m. on southbound I-29 just before Northwest 72nd Street.

The two right lanes of southbound I-29 were initially shut down, but traffic officials closed the three-lane highway less than an hour later.

Traffic was backed up to Missouri 152 due to the incident.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

