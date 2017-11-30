Locally owned supercar could fetch more than $300K at Mecum auction

Are you looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the motorhead in your family? If so, you may want to check out the Mecum Kansas City 2017 auction running at the Kansas City Convention Center.
Hundreds of collector cars cover the floor of the convention center and if you’re the highest bidder, you can take one home. Good luck with the gift wrapping and trying to hide it until the holiday.
Mecum claims to be the world’s largest collector car auction company and has been coming to Kansas City for more than 25 years. The auction makes an appearance twice a year in Kansas City and is expected to draw registered bidders and consignments from across the country. One of those consignments is from a local owner who is putting their 2005 Ford GT on the block. Its sale is expected to be one of the auction’s biggest moments.
The car’s original sticker price was around $125,000 new. Recently auctioned Ford GTs have sold at prices surpassing $300,000, according to Mecum CEO Dave Magers. Magers said this particular GT has all four options offered on the 2005 production models, so it is particularly desirable.
The auction started Thursday and runs through Saturday. There is an admission charged to attend the event. Portions of the auction will be broadcast Friday and throughout the weekend on the NBC Sports Network.
