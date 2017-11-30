Locally owned supercar could fetch more than $300K at Mecum auction

More Videos 1:51 Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe Pause 1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 2:17 See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction 3:02 Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club 2:36 What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport? 2:45 Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists 2:11 Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side 2:15 Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:28 The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ... 0:46 Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction A 2005 Ford GT was attracting attention at the Mecum Kansas City 2017 Auction on Thursday downtown at the Kansas City Convention Center. “The Ford GT is going to be one of the higher priced cars in the auction,” said David Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions. “These cars tend to bring somewhere between $300,000-$400,000,” he said. The auction, which runs through Saturday, will feature more than 700 American classics, muscle cars, Corvettes, hot rods and other collectibles including the 2005 GT. Magers expects at least three or four bidders to be on hand for the auction of the 2005 Ford GT. A 2005 Ford GT was attracting attention at the Mecum Kansas City 2017 Auction on Thursday downtown at the Kansas City Convention Center. “The Ford GT is going to be one of the higher priced cars in the auction,” said David Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions. “These cars tend to bring somewhere between $300,000-$400,000,” he said. The auction, which runs through Saturday, will feature more than 700 American classics, muscle cars, Corvettes, hot rods and other collectibles including the 2005 GT. Magers expects at least three or four bidders to be on hand for the auction of the 2005 Ford GT. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

