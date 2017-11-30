Police: Man found shot inside burning home in KC may have committed suicide

Police said an 81-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a burning home in southeast Kansas City may have died from an apparent suicide.
Fire crews were summoned just before 7 a.m. Wednesday to the residence in the 7100 block of Strupwood Court, which is located near Gregory Boulevard and Interstate 435.
Arriving firefighters spotted flames coming from the house, which had no working smoke detectors.
They found the man’s body while searching the house. Fire crews rushed the man outside, where they determined that he had been fatally shot, police said.
Police said Thursday that the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted, but they were still waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
