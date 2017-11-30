Police said an 81-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside this burning house in southeast Kansas City may have died from an apparent suicide.
Police said an 81-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside this burning house in southeast Kansas City may have died from an apparent suicide. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star
Police said an 81-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside this burning house in southeast Kansas City may have died from an apparent suicide. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Local

Police: Man found shot inside burning home in KC may have committed suicide

By Glenn Rice And Toriano Porter

The Kansas City Star

November 30, 2017 06:53 PM

Police said an 81-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a burning home in southeast Kansas City may have died from an apparent suicide.

Fire crews were summoned just before 7 a.m. Wednesday to the residence in the 7100 block of Strupwood Court, which is located near Gregory Boulevard and Interstate 435.

Arriving firefighters spotted flames coming from the house, which had no working smoke detectors.

They found the man’s body while searching the house. Fire crews rushed the man outside, where they determined that he had been fatally shot, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said Thursday that the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted, but they were still waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?

    Dozens of people showed up at the first public hearing of the new KCI airport held by the KCI-Edgemoor Team at the Kansas City Police Academy. The single terminal airport was approved by an overwhelming vote early this month.

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport? 2:36

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?
Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club 3:02

Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club
Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

View More Video