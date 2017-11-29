Police investigating suspicious death after woman found dead inside KC home

One man is in police custody after a woman was found dead inside a Kansas City home Wednesday.
Officers found the woman about 3 p.m. inside a residence in the 2400 block of College Avenue.
Police did not say how the woman died, but the death appears to be suspicious. A man at the home was taken into police custody.
The woman appeared to be in her 40s, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
