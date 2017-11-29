The only supermoon of the year will appear this weekend

We’ve come to call it a supermoon, but the novelty is wearing thin.
The term was coined by an astronomer in 1979, and we’ve been hearing about it ever since.
Still, Sunday night will bring the only full supermoon of 2017, according to space.com.
That’s when the full moon roughly coincides with the point in its elliptical orbit that brings it closest to Earth, called perigee.
A supermoon can appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a regular full moon.
The effect is most noticeable when the moon rises over an object on the horizon.
The supermoon will be at its greatest degree in the wee hours, about 2:45 a.m. central time on Monday. But it can be viewed Sunday night or Monday morning if the skies are clear.
The National Weather Service forecast is for cloudy skies in the Kansas City region.
But according to earthsky.org, January will have two full supermoons, on the 2nd and the 31st.
