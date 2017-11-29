KC police seek guardians of young boy found wandering outside

Kansas City police are looking for the adult guardians responsible for a young boy found Wednesday morning outside Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School at 2415 Agnes Ave.
The boy told officers he is 4 years old, police said. Officers understood the boy to say his name is Sarkeef.
Before being found at the school, the boy was first seen near Montgall Park at 22nd Street and Kansas Avenue.
Police asked anyone who knows the boy’s parents or guardians to call 911.
Never miss a local story.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments