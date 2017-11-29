Body of elderly man found fatally shot in burning KC home

Firefighters found the body of a man who had been fatally shot inside a burning Kansas City house Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 6:50 a.m. in the 7100 block of Strupwood Court, which is near Gregory Boulevard and Interstate 435.
Arriving crews reported seen flames coming from the house, which had no working smoke detectors.
While searching the house for anyone who might be inside, firefighters found the man’s body. Firefighters rushed the man outside, where they determined that he had been fatally shot, according to Sgt. Kari Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Neighbors said the victim was in his 80s and had lived in house for several decades. No one else appeared to be inside the house at the time of the fire.
“We do not know the cause and origin of this fire, nor do we know the details of this incident,” Thompson said.
Police were proceeding with the investigation as death investigation, she said. Police have not released his name and investigators are waiting to hear from the Jackson County Medical Examiner to learn whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
The police department’s bomb and arson unit is working collaboratively with the Kansas City Fire Department fire marshal office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
