Kansas man is on a mission to provide comfy bedding for dogs and cats in shelters

A Mission man is on a mission to make sure homeless dogs and cats in shelters have comfortable beds to sleep in.
Scott Poore calls himself an advocate for homeless pets who volunteers in shelters every day and sees the hardships they face.
“Every dog and cat deserves a comfortable bed to sleep in, but despite their best efforts, not every shelter is able to provide that to them,” Poore wrote on a GoFundMe page raising money to buy Ikea bath mats that he says make comfortable and affordable bedding. He wants to buy as many as he can and donate them to shelters all over.
“I frequently see animals sleeping on cement floors, in metal kennels, or — if they’re lucky — sheets of newspaper,” Poore said. “Many of these animals have spent their lives on the street, fighting to stay alive. How wonderful would it be if, upon entering a shelter, these animals could have a nice, comfy bed to sleep in while they wait for their furever home? Shelter life can be scary for these pets. Having their very own comfortable place to sleep is the first step in improving their lives. Every homeless pet deserves a comfortable bed and I’d like your help to provide that to them.”
Poore’s goal is to raise $25,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, 404 people had contributed $16,650 since Oct. 9. One donor gave $1,000.
“Thanks so much for all you do Scott,” one person commented.
“What a worthy endeavor,” posted another.
Poore also has a Facebook page on which he urges people to “Adopt Don’t Shop.”
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
