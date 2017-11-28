28-year-old worker killed at Garmin work site was ‘family guy that loved to fish’

The man who died Monday after a pipe ruptured on the construction site of the new Garmin expansion was described by a long-time friend as an avid outdoorsman and a doting father to an 8-year-old son.
Jubal D. Hubbard, 28, of Holden, was working on a high-pressure valve when it ruptured about 2:20 p.m. near a loading dock area of a warehouse at 1515 S. Mahaffie Circle.
No other injuries were reported.
Thadius Paul Plemons, 24, of Cement, Okla., said he’d known Hubbard since Plemons was a 6-year-old growing up near a farm in Holden.
“He loved to fish and was a big, big family guy,” Plemons said Tuesday.
The pair, Plemons said, were keen on hunting, fishing, camping and hiking.
“If we were doing something outside we were happy,” Plemons said.
Plemons said Hubbard was a former Army National Guardsman and a loving and protective father to 8-year-old son, Daniel.
“Daniel idolized his dad and vice verse,” Plemons said.
Plemons said he last saw Hubbard during a trip to Holden this past weekend. The two talked about family and shot guns on a private range.
Funeral arrangements for Hubbard are pending, but Plemons and family will make an unwanted return trip to Holden on Wednesday to meet with Hubbard’s parents.
“He wasn’t just a friend, he was a brother,” Plemons said. “His mom and dad and my mom and dad are best friends. We’ve been best friends since Day 1.”
The site where Hubbard died has been under construction since last year when Garmin announced its plans to build a new warehouse and distribution center on 29 acres near 151st Street and Mahaffie Circle.
