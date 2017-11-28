28-year-old worker killed at Garmin work site was ‘family guy that loved to fish’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:38 Baby Kirk’s dik dik makes debut at the zoo Pause 5:30 Kansas Citians feel the wrath of the flu 2:01 UMKC awarded $7.2 million grant for anti drone technologies 1:30 KC trail killer is charged in these six killings 0:55 Raw video: Wreck stacks up traffic on northbound I-435 near Front Street 0:49 Trash truck crushes corner of house in Prairie Village 2:16 City Council passes new regulations over short-term rentals 0:36 Time-lapse: Video shows I-435/Missouri 210 construction 1:49 Police pursue bank robbery suspect on Interstate 70 in Kansas City 0:37 KC Pet Project shaves puppies covered in paint Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A construction worker working in a new building phase at Garmin International in Olathe, Kan., died on Monday when a high pressure valve ruptured. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

A construction worker working in a new building phase at Garmin International in Olathe, Kan., died on Monday when a high pressure valve ruptured. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star