Eric Stonestreet donates a bunch of toys to KCK police for local children

By Max Londberg

November 28, 2017 01:40 PM

Actor Eric Stonestreet has donated toys to a local police department so that officers can hand them out to children.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Ziegler thanked Stonestreet on Twitter for the donation, saying the toys are “for our officers to randomly distribute to kids in our community.”

Stonestreet also tweeted about the donation, writing that toy company Mattel contributed to the gift.

The donation amounted to thousands of dollars worth of toys for “children and families in KCK,” Stonestreet tweeted, adding the hashtag “#givingtuesday.”

Stonestreet grew up in Kansas City, Kan., and has hosted Big Slick, an annual fundraiser for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.

  • When Eric Stonestreet met Tristan during the 2016 Big Slick event

    The "Modern Family" star met Tristan at Children's Mercy last summer when Stonestreet was in town for Kansas City's annual Big Slick charity event. Tristan's father is grateful the two forged a bond that day.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

