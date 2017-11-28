Eric Stonestreet donates a bunch of toys to KCK police for local children

Actor Eric Stonestreet has donated toys to a local police department so that officers can hand them out to children.
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Ziegler thanked Stonestreet on Twitter for the donation, saying the toys are “for our officers to randomly distribute to kids in our community.”
Thanks to @ericstonestreet & @Mattel for donating toys for our officers to randomly distribute to kids in our community. pic.twitter.com/h6AnrfWXFQ— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) November 28, 2017
Stonestreet also tweeted about the donation, writing that toy company Mattel contributed to the gift.
The donation amounted to thousands of dollars worth of toys for “children and families in KCK,” Stonestreet tweeted, adding the hashtag “#givingtuesday.”
Thank you @mattel for helping me give the Kansas City Kansas police department the opportunity to deliver thousands of dollars of toys to children and families in KCK. @kckpdchief #givingtuesday pic.twitter.com/XZ5Sw1sZ06— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) November 28, 2017
Stonestreet grew up in Kansas City, Kan., and has hosted Big Slick, an annual fundraiser for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.
