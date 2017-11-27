After alleged sexual assaults, KU and women athletes agree to dismiss two suits

More Videos 2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case Pause 0:54 Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice' 2:03 New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018 1:48 Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 2:27 Fatal accident at Garmin construction site in Olathe 2:38 Equifax CEO talks about security hack involving consumer data 0:25 The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park 1:58 Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving 2:00 Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case Two years ago, Daisy Tackett was a rower at the University of Kansas. Then she says she was raped, starting a painful journey through a system she says failed her — and irreparably changed her. It has taken her out of KU and away from the sport she loves, back home to her parents in Florida and finally to New York University. Two years ago, Daisy Tackett was a rower at the University of Kansas. Then she says she was raped, starting a painful journey through a system she says failed her — and irreparably changed her. It has taken her out of KU and away from the sport she loves, back home to her parents in Florida and finally to New York University. Ashley Scoby The Kansas City Star

Two years ago, Daisy Tackett was a rower at the University of Kansas. Then she says she was raped, starting a painful journey through a system she says failed her — and irreparably changed her. It has taken her out of KU and away from the sport she loves, back home to her parents in Florida and finally to New York University. Ashley Scoby The Kansas City Star