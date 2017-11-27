As the water rushed into her vehicle, Heather Vaden got her son, Bently, out of his car seat, and then she kicked out the rear window.
As the water rushed into her vehicle, Heather Vaden got her son, Bently, out of his car seat, and then she kicked out the rear window. CNN Twitter
As the water rushed into her vehicle, Heather Vaden got her son, Bently, out of his car seat, and then she kicked out the rear window. CNN Twitter

Local

Pregnant Missouri woman with a broken arm saves her toddler son from sinking vehicle

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

November 27, 2017 03:16 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Every Thanksgiving will be extra special for a Missouri family after a young mother saved her 2-year-old son from drowning.

KSDK-TV reported that Heather Vaden of Robertsville, in Franklin County, was driving her SUV on Wednesday morning when she swerved to avoid an animal. Her vehicle left the road and hit a ditch before ending up in a pond.

As the water rushed into the vehicle, Vaden got her son, Bently, out of his car seat, and then she kicked out the rear window. After she swam about 30 feet in the cold water and got her son safely to the bank, Vaden realized her arm was broken.

KMOV-TV reported that Vaden is pregnant. The story has gone national, and CNN shared her story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I don’t really think of it as I’m a hero at all,” Vaden said. “I just did what I had to do to get him out.”

On her Facebook page, under the heading “I never knew this,” Vaden posted a message saying that headrests on many vehicles are deliberately kept detachable so the prongs can be used to break out a window.

While the mother and son were warming up at a nearby home, Vaden’s husband, Josh, saw the family vehicle in the pond and jumped into the water. He was unable to get inside the sinking vehicle. He later learned his family was OK.

“I’m just beyond grateful right now to have everyone with me,” he said.

More Videos

Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice' 0:54

Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice'

Pause
'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:48

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco

Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case 2:23

Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018 2:03

New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018

Fatal accident at Garmin construction site in Olathe 2:27

Fatal accident at Garmin construction site in Olathe

Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 3:27

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 1:49

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man

  • How to escape from a sinking car

    Researchers studying death by drowning in vehicles filmed a car sinking into water to help demonstrate how to escape. This video uses footage from Gordon Giesbrecht; University of Manitoba. Police suspect Toni Anderson accidentally drove into the Missouri River and drowned.

How to escape from a sinking car

Researchers studying death by drowning in vehicles filmed a car sinking into water to help demonstrate how to escape. This video uses footage from Gordon Giesbrecht; University of Manitoba. Police suspect Toni Anderson accidentally drove into the Missouri River and drowned.

Leah Becerra and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice' 0:54

Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice'

Pause
'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:48

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco

Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case 2:23

Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018 2:03

New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018

Fatal accident at Garmin construction site in Olathe 2:27

Fatal accident at Garmin construction site in Olathe

Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 3:27

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 1:49

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man

  • New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018

    Mayor Sly James announced a new arts festival called "Open Spaces" Monday. Organizers say the festival will feature art installations by local, national and international artists in open spaces around the city. Visual as and performance artists also will be part of the 60-day event. Video by Jill Toyoshiba.

New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018

View More Video