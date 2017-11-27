Worker dead after pipe ruptures on Garmin construction site

A contractor working on the construction site of the new Garmin expansion in Olathe died Monday after a pipe ruptured, the fire department said.
Olathe Fire Capt. Mike Hall said the person who died was working on a high-pressure valve when it ruptured. Hall said the accident happened near a loading dock area of a warehouse.
The fire department said the accident was reported at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 1515 S. Mahaffie Circle.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire department spokesman said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Olathe police were investigating the accident.
The site where the death happened Monday has been under construction since last year when Garmin announced its plans to build a new warehouse and distribution center on 29 acres near 151st Street and Mahaffie Circle. McCownGordon is the general contractor, and Gould Evans is the designer and architect. The company said the $200 million expansion would create 150 new jobs.
