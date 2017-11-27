William Allen White Foundation takes back award given to Charlie Rose

As expected, trustees of the William Allen White Foundation voted to rescind a prestigious award given to journalist Charlie Rose.
The action came after eight women told The Washington Post that Rose “made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas.”
The National Citation award has been bestowed since 1950 on journalists who exemplify White’s ideals in service to their profession and community.
Rose was the 2017 recipient. Others have included Walter Cronkite and Bob Woodward. The foundation is affiliated with the University of Kansas.
“After recent reports detailed sexual harassment and a pattern of unprofessional behavior by Rose during his career, the William Allen White Foundation decided that Rose does not exemplify the ideals of this award,” the foundation said in a statement.
CBS and PBS dismissed Rose in the wake of the allegations. Rose has said he did not think all the accusations were accurate.
