Local

Victims of fatal wrong-way crash on I-29 early Thanksgiving Day were KCK couple

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

November 27, 2017 11:42 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The victims of a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 29 early Thanksgiving Day were a Kansas City, Kan., couple returning home from work.

Police identified the victims as Nelson Guzman-Cuellar, 40, and Norma Erazo, who’s age was not available, both from Kansas City, Kan.

Erazo and her husband were driving back from their job when they were killed in the crash, according to a page seeking donations for their funeral expenses on the fundraising site GoFundMe.

Erazo was three months pregnant, according to the GoFundMe page.

“They were loving and caring people and it’s sad to say we have lost them,” the GoFundMe page said. “Now we need to raise money so we can send them to Guatemala so they can be with their families.”

The GoFundMe page said they had five children, but the ages of the children were not listed.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. along southbound I-29 and Barry Road.

Erazo and Guzman-Cuellar were headed south on I-29 in a Honda CRV when they collided head-on with Honda Pilot. The Honda Pilot was headed north in the southbound lanes, police said.

Erazo and Guzman-Cuellar were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Pilot was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Erazo and Guzman-Cuellar were the 89th and 90th traffic fatalities of the year in Kansas City.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

