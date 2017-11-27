Marijuana operation is fined for making Boulder smell like ‘really stinky skunk’

Maybe they should try a towel under the door.
A marijuana “cultivation facility” in Boulder, Colo., called Boulder Botanics, was fined $2,000 for smelling like, well, pot.
The Denver Post said another cultivation operation, Dandelion Grow, in the same building was fined $14,000 last year. Neighbors described a constant odor that had a “really stinky skunk smell.”
The Boulder Daily Camera reported Boulder Botanics was fined for “failure to remedy odor violations.”
Never miss a local story.
Heidi Davis, who lives nearby, said the smell is a “sour odor that goes all over the neighborhood.”
The industrial building is described as old with poor air control.
Recreational marijuana became legal in Colorado in 2014.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments