Marijuana operation is fined for making Boulder smell like ‘really stinky skunk’

By Matt Campbell

November 27, 2017 08:16 AM

Maybe they should try a towel under the door.

A marijuana “cultivation facility” in Boulder, Colo., called Boulder Botanics, was fined $2,000 for smelling like, well, pot.

The Denver Post said another cultivation operation, Dandelion Grow, in the same building was fined $14,000 last year. Neighbors described a constant odor that had a “really stinky skunk smell.”

The Boulder Daily Camera reported Boulder Botanics was fined for “failure to remedy odor violations.”

Heidi Davis, who lives nearby, said the smell is a “sour odor that goes all over the neighborhood.”

The industrial building is described as old with poor air control.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Colorado in 2014.

