Local

Man dies in car crash near K-State campus in Manhattan

By Judy L. Thomas

jthomas@kcstar.com

November 25, 2017 09:42 AM

A Manhattan man was killed when his car skidded and crashed into a tree Friday night on the south edge of the Kansas State University campus.

Spencer H. Clark, 30, was driving westbound in a Honda S2000 convertible when the car went into a skid and crossed all lanes of traffic in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. The car then exited the street to the south, struck a tree and landed on its top next to a residence.

The crash occurred at 10:09 p.m. near the K-State Alumni Center. Clark, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

    “Small Business Saturday” in Brookside brought out a host of holiday shoppers looking for unique gifts. Stores such as Brookside Science & Toy and "a store named STUFF" feature items that can't be found in the big box merchants.

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside 1:40

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside
Watch Mayor's Christmas Tree lighting in time lapse and slow motion 1:52

Watch Mayor's Christmas Tree lighting in time lapse and slow motion
Black Friday shoppers loading up and wearing out at Oak Park Mall 2:23

Black Friday shoppers loading up and wearing out at Oak Park Mall

View More Video