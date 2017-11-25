Man dies in car crash near K-State campus in Manhattan

A Manhattan man was killed when his car skidded and crashed into a tree Friday night on the south edge of the Kansas State University campus.
Spencer H. Clark, 30, was driving westbound in a Honda S2000 convertible when the car went into a skid and crossed all lanes of traffic in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. The car then exited the street to the south, struck a tree and landed on its top next to a residence.
The crash occurred at 10:09 p.m. near the K-State Alumni Center. Clark, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
