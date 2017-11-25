Jackson County jail inmates called for help with signs flashed at a TV news crew, according to KMBC.
Jackson County jail inmates call to “shut it down” with signs flashed at TV crew

By Max Londberg

November 25, 2017 09:03 AM

Inmates inside the Jackson County Detention Center called for help Friday using signs held up in view of a TV crew, according to KMBC.

Some of the messages, which were held up to windows, read: “Help,” “No hot water” and “Shut it down,” according to video posted by KMBC.

Another sign reported inmates had no clean clothes.

The messages were relayed two days after an inmate allegedly assaulted a corrections officer inside the facility. The officer was unconscious for much of the assault and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The inmate, 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap, has been charged with assault and, according to court documents, said racism and mental health issues prompted the alleged attack.

“Change is needed ... now,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker tweeted Thursday about the facility.

During a late September news conference about violence in the jail, Baker and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp said they were fed up with assaults that had been occurring. They also expressed frustration with a jail operation that makes the violence possible in the first place.

According to a recent performance audit, the safety of staff and inmates is at risk because of overcrowding and insufficient staffing.

Max Londberg

