Friday afternoon’s warm weather brought 11-year-olds Donovan Stone (in red shirt) and Douglas Carlock out for some fun in Macken Park in North Kansas City.
Friday afternoon’s warm weather brought 11-year-olds Donovan Stone (in red shirt) and Douglas Carlock out for some fun in Macken Park in North Kansas City. Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com
Friday afternoon’s warm weather brought 11-year-olds Donovan Stone (in red shirt) and Douglas Carlock out for some fun in Macken Park in North Kansas City. Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com

Local

Kansas City flirts with record warm temperatures on Black Friday

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

November 24, 2017 03:29 PM

UPDATED November 24, 2017 04:54 PM

Kansas City flirted with a record high temperature on Friday, a day so nice everyone who had to work wished they didn’t.

The record for Nov. 24 in Kansas City was 73 degrees, set in 1990. The forecast for Friday also was 73 degrees, but it only reached 72, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

“There’s a pretty nice, big high-pressure front off the western coast of Mexico, which might be helping a little bit,” said meteorologist Sarah Grana. “And there’s a surface low-pressure system over the Colorado-Oklahoma border. That’s just allowing a lot more warmer temperatures to flow in our direction.”

Saturday’s high is forecast to be 59 degrees and Sunday’s 61, still well above the averages for those dates but nowhere near the records of 70 and 78 respectively. No precipitation is expected until possibly midweek.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

High clouds and gusty winds dominated Friday afternoon. That and low relative humidity along with dry conditions contributed to an elevated fire danger. Outdoor burning was “highly discouraged” by the weather service.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

More Videos

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside 1:40

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

Pause
‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris 1:44

‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

How survivors escaped ambush by gunfire 1:31

How survivors escaped ambush by gunfire

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion 1:54

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 1:38

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis 0:21

Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 3:12

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

  • Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

    Watch the NOAA weather outlook for the winter of 2017-18 to find out the overall forecast for areas of the country.

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Watch the NOAA weather outlook for the winter of 2017-18 to find out the overall forecast for areas of the country.

NOAA

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside 1:40

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

Pause
‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris 1:44

‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

How survivors escaped ambush by gunfire 1:31

How survivors escaped ambush by gunfire

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion 1:54

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 1:38

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis 0:21

Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 3:12

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

  • Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

    “Small Business Saturday” in Brookside brought out a host of holiday shoppers looking for unique gifts. Stores such as Brookside Science & Toy and "a store named STUFF" feature items that can't be found in the big box merchants.

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

View More Video