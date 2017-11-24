Local

Deer hit by vehicle hurled into oncoming car, killing Kansas teen

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 24, 2017 07:55 AM

UPDATED November 24, 2017 10:27 AM

A Kansas teenager was killed on Thanksgiving when a deer hit by another vehicle was hurled into her car.

The incident occurred about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Barber County, Kan., southwest of Wichita near the Oklahoma border.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 19-year-old Gracie Burenheide of Attica, Kan.

According to the patrol, Burenheide was driving northbound on U.S. 281 when a southbound vehicle struck a deer that ran into its path. The deer went airborne and collided with Burenheide’s Chevrolet Malibu.

A passenger in her car was taken to a hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not known.

Two occupants of the vehicle that hit the deer were not injured.

  • How to avoid a serious accident if you hit a deer

    The greatest number of car/deer crashes happen in November, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. If you do hit a deer, the KHP has a few tips for you.

How to avoid a serious accident if you hit a deer

The greatest number of car/deer crashes happen in November, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. If you do hit a deer, the KHP has a few tips for you.

Kansas Highway Patrol

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

