Deer hit by vehicle hurled into oncoming car, killing Kansas teen

A Kansas teenager was killed on Thanksgiving when a deer hit by another vehicle was hurled into her car.
The incident occurred about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Barber County, Kan., southwest of Wichita near the Oklahoma border.
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 19-year-old Gracie Burenheide of Attica, Kan.
According to the patrol, Burenheide was driving northbound on U.S. 281 when a southbound vehicle struck a deer that ran into its path. The deer went airborne and collided with Burenheide’s Chevrolet Malibu.
A passenger in her car was taken to a hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not known.
Two occupants of the vehicle that hit the deer were not injured.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
