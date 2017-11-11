Mayor James and Rep. Cleaver urge Kansas City to remember veterans by serving one another

More Videos 3:05 Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter Pause 2:14 See inside the new high-tech tower at KU Hospital 0:59 Kansas City shooting leaves three dead 1:58 Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures 0:44 Check out this new baby otter at the Kansas City Zoo 1:03 Fatal crash in Overland Park closes down stretch of southbound 69 Highway 2:25 Lumber signed with love for needy veterans 1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC 0:36 Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud 1:40 Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On Veterans Day, the World War I Museum and Memorial unveils their new entrance On Saturday morning, the World War I Museum & Memorial’s new entrance with more than 50 feet of hand-carved limestone was unveiled to reflect the Museum’s recent designation by Congress as America's official “National World War I Museum and Memorial.” On Saturday morning, the World War I Museum & Memorial’s new entrance with more than 50 feet of hand-carved limestone was unveiled to reflect the Museum’s recent designation by Congress as America's official “National World War I Museum and Memorial.” David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

