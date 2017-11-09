School bus wreck in KCK sends four students to hospitals

Four students were taken to hospitals after a school bus from Turner High School was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan., according to authorities.
The wreck was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at Turner Diagonal and Riverview Avenue, according to the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department, which sent crews to the scene.
The nature of the injuries of the four students taken to hospitals was not known immediately after the wreck.
A statement from the Turner Unified School District said two vehicles struck the side of the bus.
The school district dispatched another bus to deliver students to their designated bus stops and notified parents of students involved in the wreck.
