School bus wreck in KCK sends four students to hospitals

More Videos

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting 1:14

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting

Pause
Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest 3:24

Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 2:00

Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal

Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 3:05

Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud 0:36

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 3:27

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 1:49

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man

Video shows Kansas City firefighter sliding off roof 1:15

Video shows Kansas City firefighter sliding off roof

  • Colliding vehicles hit Turner High School bus sending several kids to the hospital

    A southbound vehicle on the Turner Diagonal Freeway that authorities said ran a red light collided with another vehicle, causing it to hit the side of a Turner High School bus Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan. Several students on the bus were taken to the hospital while others were picked up by parents.

A southbound vehicle on the Turner Diagonal Freeway that authorities said ran a red light collided with another vehicle, causing it to hit the side of a Turner High School bus Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan. Several students on the bus were taken to the hospital while others were picked up by parents. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
A southbound vehicle on the Turner Diagonal Freeway that authorities said ran a red light collided with another vehicle, causing it to hit the side of a Turner High School bus Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan. Several students on the bus were taken to the hospital while others were picked up by parents. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Local

School bus wreck in KCK sends four students to hospitals

By Ian Cummings And Keith Myers

The Kansas City Star

November 09, 2017 5:06 PM

Four students were taken to hospitals after a school bus from Turner High School was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan., according to authorities.

The wreck was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at Turner Diagonal and Riverview Avenue, according to the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department, which sent crews to the scene.

The nature of the injuries of the four students taken to hospitals was not known immediately after the wreck.

A statement from the Turner Unified School District said two vehicles struck the side of the bus.

The school district dispatched another bus to deliver students to their designated bus stops and notified parents of students involved in the wreck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting 1:14

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting

Pause
Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest 3:24

Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 2:00

Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal

Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 3:05

Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud 0:36

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 3:27

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 1:49

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man

Video shows Kansas City firefighter sliding off roof 1:15

Video shows Kansas City firefighter sliding off roof

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video