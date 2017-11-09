School nurse, police officer act to save Grandview high schooler’s life

More Videos 1:14 David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting Pause 3:05 Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 2:00 Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:36 Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud 1:23 Black Lives Matter protest of police shooting that killed a Topeka man 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:58 Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures 1:59 The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest Quick action by a school nurse and a police officer helped save the life of a freshman girl when she had a cardiac arrest in a classroom last month at Grandview High School. Health Services Coordinator Mary Rhodes and School Resource Officer Brett Myers performed CPR and used an automatic external defibrillator to revive Isabella McMahill, who has a heart condition but has since returned to school. Quick action by a school nurse and a police officer helped save the life of a freshman girl when she had a cardiac arrest in a classroom last month at Grandview High School. Health Services Coordinator Mary Rhodes and School Resource Officer Brett Myers performed CPR and used an automatic external defibrillator to revive Isabella McMahill, who has a heart condition but has since returned to school. Grandview Police Department

