Local

Discovery of noose at Riverside manufacturing plant prompts internal inquiry

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 8:36 PM

A third-party investigating is underway after a noose was reportedly discovered hanging at a manufacturing plant in Riverside, company officials said Wednesday.

The noose was discovered last week by employees working the overnight shift at Adient, a plant that manufactures car seats.

According to Fox 4, the noose was found Nov. 2 hanging in a rear, loading area of the plant.

Mary Kay Dodero, a spokeswoman for Adient, said the company launched an internal investigation after they became aware of the incident.

Dodero said in a statement Adient is taking the matter extremely seriously.

“The safety of our employees is our first priority and we began investigating immediately,” Dodero said. “We have brought in a third-party investigative team; and an investigation into the incident is underway now at the plant.”

It was reported an employee seen on video hanging the noose was suspended, but Dodero said that wasn’t the case.

“Until we have the results of that investigation, that’s all the information we have to share,” she said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779

