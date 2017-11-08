A crash in Independence has significantly delayed rush hour traffic along westbound Interstate 70. Travel times of about an hour from Blue Springs to downtown KC. Traffic along I-70 at Woods Chapel Road was
Delays of about an hour on I-70 from Blue Springs to downtown KC after crash

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 7:20 AM

A multiple vehicle crash early in Wednesday morning’s rush hour has caused significant delays for people heading into downtown Kansas City from Blue Springs.

The crash occurred about 6:20 a.m. along Interstate 70 just past Lee’s Summit Road in Independence.

The crash closed the two left lanes and the left shoulders. Traffic was squeezing by on one lane while the crash was cleared.

Because of the lane closures, traffic backed up almost to Missouri 7 in Blue Springs. At one point, the overhead message signs were warning drivers that it would take more than an hour to reach downtown Kansas City.

All lanes of the highway reopened after the crash was cleared about 7:15 a.m. But bumper-to-bumper traffic was stop and go through area.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

