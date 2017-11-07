New trustees elected to lead two Kansas community colleges

Turmoil and controversy has wracked Kansas City Kansas Community College since May and on Tuesday voters went to the polls to pick new members of the board of trustees.
In Johnson County, voters selected trustees to fill the available seats on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees
Nine candidates sought to fill five seats on the seven-member KCKCC board.
Unofficial results show Rosalyn K. Brown, with 11,325 votes, and Tyrone Garner with 8,882 votes elected Tuesday to finish the remaining two years of four-year terms. They had been appointed last spring to fill the unexpired terms.
Seven other candidates ran to fill three open seats — each with a four-year term.
Winners from that field were Janice L. McIntyre with 6,882 votes; Evelyn Criswell with 6,419; and Linda Hoskins Sutton with 6,161.
In Johnson County, voters chose from among seven candidates to fill four open seats on the seven-member JCCC Board of Trustees.
Two of those candidates, Lee Cross of Prairie Village and Jerry Cook of Overland Park, both incumbents, were re-elected.
Angeliina Lawson of Shawnee led the field, raking in 32,317 votes. She is a newcomer to the board along with Paul Snider, who takes the fourth seat, capturing 28,977 votes.
“It’s really an exciting night,” said Lawson who attributes the win to having knocked on 45,000 doors.
In Kansas City, Kan., both Brown and Garner were on the board in July when then president Doris Givens was put on administrative leave after several unspecified complaints were made against her.
The board hired Jacqueline Vietti as its new president while continuing to pay Givens. An investigation against Givens was initiated. She retired in September. The board did not release investigation results.
During the Givens investigation, Board President John Rios was accused by college staff members of having plagiarized his May commencement speech.
Rios, Cathy Breidenthal and Wendell Maddox leave the KCKCC board, having completed their elected terms.
