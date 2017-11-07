Video shows how KC firefighter slipped and fell from roof of burning home

More Videos 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? Pause 1:40 Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 0:36 Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud 1:23 Black Lives Matter protest of police shooting that killed a Topeka man 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 1:58 Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures 1:15 Video shows Kansas City firefighter sliding off roof 1:06 Firefighter, resident injured in KC house fire 2:14 See inside the new high-tech tower at KU Hospital 0:20 HBO's John Oliver pokes fun at Missouri-Kansas war on jobs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows Kansas City firefighter sliding off roof A Kansas City firefighter was seriously injured after falling off of a roof while battling a fire in the 3900 block of Flora Avenue in Kansas City. Video courtesy of Gerald Williams. A Kansas City firefighter was seriously injured after falling off of a roof while battling a fire in the 3900 block of Flora Avenue in Kansas City. Video courtesy of Gerald Williams. Keith Myers and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

A Kansas City firefighter was seriously injured after falling off of a roof while battling a fire in the 3900 block of Flora Avenue in Kansas City. Video courtesy of Gerald Williams. Keith Myers and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star