Video shows how KC firefighter slipped and fell from roof of burning home

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

November 07, 2017 6:01 PM

A bystander’s video shows the moment a firefighter fell from the roof of a burning house Monday in Kansas City.

In the video, shot shortly after noon, three firefighters are seen using axes to chop through the roof of a multi-story home in the 3900 block of Flora Avenue. One firefighter seems to lose traction, slides down the roof feet first and bangs against a fire department ladder before landing in the yard below.

Emergency personnel are then seen removing the fallen firefighter on a stretcher.

The firefighter was seriously injured but, “He is out of the hospital and improving,” fire department spokesman James Garrett said on Tuesday.

Firefighters helped three people escape from the burning home. One was taken to an area hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The home was heavily damaged, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Garrett said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

