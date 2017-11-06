Local

37-year-old dies after hitting deer, crashing on I-470

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 10:09 PM

A 37-year-old woman died on Sunday after a car she was driving hit a deer on I-470 near Lee’s Summit.

The crash happened a few minutes after 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The woman who died was identified as Mindy M. Jacobs, of Blue Springs.

According to the report, Jacobs’ 2005 Honda Accord struck a deer in the roadway on I-470 at Colbern Road. Jacobs had been traveling eastbound on the interstate when the crash happened.

The report said the vehicle began to skid, went off the roadway, and struck a guardrail. The car hit the guardrail a second time and overturned. Jacobs was wearing a seat belt but did not survive the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at Research Medical Center just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs police departments assisted at the scene.

Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers

