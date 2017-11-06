More Videos

    Here are some reasons why the Kansas City Star's editorial board supports a yes vote for a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

Local

Headed north on I-29 to KCI? Here’s why you should allow extra time

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 2:18 PM

Travelers headed north on Interstate 29 to Kansas City International Airport and surrounding areas will want to add in extra time to complete their trips.

Overnight pavement work will require the two right lanes of I-29 from 112th Street to the ramp entering KCI be closed overnight from Monday through Wednesday.

Crews will close the lanes between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday so they can grind the pavement. They will also close the ramp from 112th to northbound I-29.

Ramps to the airport will remain open, but drivers should expect delays through the work zone. The Missouri Department of Transportation urged drivers to slow down and pay attention when driving in the work zones.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

