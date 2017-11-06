Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures

The Oct.1 downtown Lawrence shooting, where three suspects from Topeka were arrested for violence connected to the killing of three victims, enhanced the belief that Lawrence has been importing crime from Topeka. But is that true? Here's what people from Lawrence and Topeka have to say.
This house near 54th and Park in Kansas City has been connected to a staggering amount of violent acts. Mickael N. Oliver, an occupant of the house, is in federal custody on an illegal firearms charge.
Panelists Mayor Sly James, Geoffrey Stricker of Edgemoor Infrastructure and Council members Jolie Justus and Jermaine Reed joined The Kansas City Star Opinion's Town Hall discussion about the vote on building a new $1 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Here's a highlight of some questions and answers during the meeting.
Justin Rey, 35, was removed from a hearing Nov. 2 following an outburst in Johnson County District Court. Rey is facing child endangerment charges following the discovery of his wife’s dismembered body in a Lenexa storage unit.
Independence police are circulating a surveillance video showing a person of interest in a burglary and homicide that left a 72-year-old man dead Monday. Police think the suspect was injured and also are looking for the white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 seen in the video.
Family members of Antoine Roston spoke recently about the incident early Sunday that resulted in the 41-year-old Lyft driver being shot three times. Police say Roston had been called to pick up a rider at the Landing Eatery