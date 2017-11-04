Gov. Eric Greitens fills two seats on KC police board

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a corporate executive and a minister to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.
Don Wagner and Bishop Mark C. Tolbert will replace Angela Wasson-Hunt and Michael Rader, whose terms have expired. Greitens announced the appointments on Friday.
Nathan Garrett replaced Alvin Brooks on the police board earlier this summer.
Wagner is scheduled to be sworn in during a special police board meeting on Monday in the downtown Jackson County Courthouse. Tolbert is expected to be sworn in later in the week.
“I look forward to working with both of them,” said board president Leland Shurin.
Wagner is a private investor and general partner of Wagner Investments. Prior to that, he was the chief executive officer for CST Industries Inc. From 1965 to 1990, Wagner was president of Trico Industries Inc.
Wagner has served on various civic and community boards, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City and the Police Foundation of Kansas City. He’s been a trustee for the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Greitens had appointed Tolbert to the police board earlier this summer but later withdrew the nomination after summoning state legislators for a special session.
Any police board appointments will require the Senate’s approval when it returns in January for the 2018 session.
Since 1989, Tolbert has served as senior pastor of Victorious Life Church at 34th Street and the Paseo. He also has served as president of the Concerned Clergy Coalition of Greater Kansas City.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments