Girl, 5, reported missing from Grandview home. Police seek public’s help in locating.

By Max Londberg And Rick Montgomery

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 04, 2017 7:35 AM

A 5-year-old girl reportedly went missing between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Grandview police issued a press release early Saturday seeking the public’s help in finding Dezmariah “Dream” Freeman. She is 3 feet 6 inches tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She went missing from the Candle Light apartment complex, in the 6500 block of E. 125th St.

There were no signs of an abduction from the home.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4907.

