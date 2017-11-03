Latest round of Kmart closings hits Missouri

The Kmart store at 16200 E. U.S. 24 in Independence is among the latest brick-and-mortar stores slated for closure by Sears Holdings.
The company announced 63 underperforming Sears and Kmart stores in 26 states would close in late January. That is on top of more than 350 stores that have been closed already this year, USA Today reported.
“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size,” the company said in an online statement. “In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”
The company on Thursday informed employees at 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores of the decision.
“It’s important to note that these stores will remain open to serve members during the holiday season,” the company statement said. “Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”
Liquidation sales will begin as early as November 9 at the affected stores.
Other Kmart stores in Missouri that will close are in Sedalia, Poplar Bluff and St. Louis.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
