Missouri is into butts. In Kansas, it’s eyelids, according to cosmetic-related searches

Missourians are into butt implants.
Kansans want to know more about eyelid surgery.
At least, that’s what is indicated by an analysis of the most prevalent Google searches for cosmetic surgeries and procedures state by state.
Some of the results of this study by HighSpeedInternet.com are eyebrow raising — and there’s a procedure for that.
The study notes that the results do not reflect the most common plastic surgery: breast augmentation. But that’s because everybody pretty much already knows what that’s about.
Rather, the search data indicate what procedures people want to know more about. Breast augmentation did not come out on top in any state.
“Only Kansas seemed interested in searching for it all,” the study’s author, Rachel Stokes, said in presenting the findings.
People in 17 states, from the Carolinas to Montana, were most interested in CoolSculpting, a trademark term for a non-surgical procedure that targets fat cells by freezing them.
Some of the other results are telling.
Louisianans share Missourians’ interest in butts, but they are more about lifting them than augmenting them.
New Yorkers, apparently, want to know about male breast reductions.
In Oklahoma, and only Oklahoma, more people are interested in laser hair removal.
Nevadans are most intrigued about transferring fat from one place to another.
Alaskans are keen to know about face lifts.
Elsewhere on the West Coast the subject is implants. For Californians and Washingtonians it’s the chin. For Oregonians it’s the lips.
Never heard of dermabrasion? Googlers in Minnesota and Wisconsin know it’s about smoothing scarred or wrinkled skin.
People in Utah, Kentucky and New Hampshire are most interested in labiaplasty.
And in Florida, the state with the highest percentage of people aged 65 or older, the No. 1 Googled plastic surgery procedure is the neck lift.
