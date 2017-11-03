Lt. Steve Hawkins and the Greenwood Police Department alert citizens to easily stolen items on their property. The city was ranked as the safest in the state.
Analysis of FBI data finds Jackson County city is the safest in Missouri, report says

By Max Londberg

November 03, 2017 10:26 AM

A new report found that the safest city in Missouri is located in Jackson County.

Based on violent and property crime rates, the SafeWise report identified Greenwood as the safest city. SafeWise is a home security firm.

The report was compiled using FBI statistics and excluded all cities with less than 3,000 residents.

In the city, which is also a part of Cass County, the violent crime rate is 1.08 occurrences out of 1,000 people. The property crime rate is 3.79 out of 1,000.

Greenwood moved up from the fifth spot a year ago.

Four other cities in the Kansas City region were included among the top 20 safest cities: Smithville (8th), Kearney (9th), Pleasant Valley (10th) and Pleasant Hill (13th).

Six St. Louis-area cities made the top 20 list.

Greenwood scored highly in another safety report issued late last year.

Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson said then that his officers routinely tag items that could be easily stolen — to remind residents to lock up their valuables.

The measure is “easily taken to make things safer,” Hallgrimson said.

But Greenwood isn’t without its troubles. Earlier this year hateful fliers printed with swastikas were circulated as retribution in an apparent feud between neighbors.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

