Donald Trumps’s Twitter handle went dark Thursday. Outgoing employee to blame.

President Donald Trump’s Twitter handle went dark Thursday albeit for a brief moment before being restored.
Twitter officials initially said No. 45’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account, officials said, was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored.
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
Later Thursday the company announced a preliminary investigation revealed the deactivation was done by a Twitter customer support employee “who did this on the employee’s last day.”
In a tweet, the company said a full internal review is underway.
Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company wrote in a tweet.
White House officials had not commented on the situation late Thursday, the Associated Press reported.
