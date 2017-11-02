President Donald Trump’s Twitter handle went dark Thursday for 11 minutes before being restored.
President Donald Trump’s Twitter handle went dark Thursday for 11 minutes before being restored. Screenshot from Twitter
President Donald Trump’s Twitter handle went dark Thursday for 11 minutes before being restored. Screenshot from Twitter

Local

Donald Trumps’s Twitter handle went dark Thursday. Outgoing employee to blame.

November 02, 2017 9:39 PM

President Donald Trump’s Twitter handle went dark Thursday albeit for a brief moment before being restored.

Twitter officials initially said No. 45’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account, officials said, was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored.

Later Thursday the company announced a preliminary investigation revealed the deactivation was done by a Twitter customer support employee “who did this on the employee’s last day.”

In a tweet, the company said a full internal review is underway.

“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company wrote in a tweet.

White House officials had not commented on the situation late Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City

    Kansas City Police Sgt. Kari Thompson said the victim of the city's 122nd homicide of 2017 was found in a bullet-riddled car that overturned near 16th Street and Lister Avenue.

Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City

Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City 0:40

Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City
Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

Town hall meeting answers questions on the new KCI proposal 11:22

Town hall meeting answers questions on the new KCI proposal

View More Video