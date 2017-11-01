Fired Wyandotte County deputy suing office she is running to lead as sheriff

A candidate for Wyandotte County sheriff acknowledges in a lawsuit she has filed that she didn’t live in the county last year when she was serving as a sheriff’s deputy, contrary to the county’s residency requirement.
Celisha Towers alleges in the suit filed Oct. 23 in federal court in Kansas City, Kan., that she was discriminated against when she was fired in July 2016.
The suit says she was fired because she was not living in Wyandotte County. She lists a current address in Wyandotte County on the lawsuit.
Towers is also suing the Fraternal Order of Police in Wyandotte County, which she alleges did not represent her when she challenged her firing.
Towers, who is black, alleges in the suit that she was discriminated against because she knows of three deputies, who are white, who live outside of the county.
According to the suit, Towers was hired as a deputy in 2013. She said that she moved back to Kansas in May 2016 after taking an approved educational leave of absence.
She moved to a residence outside of Wyandotte County “due to lack of income proof to get a residence,” according to the suit.
Although she was not a dues-paying member of the FOP, Towers said she had a right to be represented by the union under a collective bargaining agreement.
Towers filed the suit without an attorney and is asking for back pay and an additional $2 million in damages.
The phone number she lists on the suit was not answered Wednesday afternoon and does not allow messages to be left.
Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash said he could not comment on pending litigation.
