I-435 crash sends tanker truck onto railroad tracks at K-32

A tanker truck veered off of Interstate 435 near Kansas 32 and crashed onto railroad tracks below, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
The truck was traveling northbound when the crash occurred after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
It is an injury accident, a dispatcher said, but it was not immediately known how many people were injured or if other vehicles were involved.
K-32 eastbound was closed due to the accident, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Transportation said at 3 p.m.
