More Videos

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Pause
Benjamin Banneker loses charter 1:38

Benjamin Banneker loses charter

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing 1:07

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017 1:07

Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017

How KC's Urban Youth Academy will draw players from its community 2:08

How KC's Urban Youth Academy will draw players from its community

Doomsday apocalypse clock moves forward 1:20

Doomsday apocalypse clock moves forward

Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain 1:00

Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain

  • ‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris

    Patti Tam of Liberty pleads for information six months after her daughter Desirea Ferris went missing. Nothing has been heard from Ferris since May 2, 2017.

Patti Tam of Liberty pleads for information six months after her daughter Desirea Ferris went missing. Nothing has been heard from Ferris since May 2, 2017. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Patti Tam of Liberty pleads for information six months after her daughter Desirea Ferris went missing. Nothing has been heard from Ferris since May 2, 2017. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Local

Mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris fears the worst: ‘It’s devastating’

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 01, 2017 12:10 PM

It was her birthday — the last day she saw her daughter. Her youngest child had left a birthday card on her pillow.

That was six months and thousands of hours of worrying ago.

Desirea Ferris, 18, hasn’t been seen or heard from by her family since. Her mother, Patti Tam of Liberty, fears the worst. She’s been told by police that they have identified subjects of interest, and she suspects one man who knew her daughter is involved.

“Not knowing where she is, if she’s OK, it’s killing me,” Tam said. “There’s a chance I will never see her big brown eyes or her smile or hear her say, ‘I love you, Mom.’ ”

On the last night she was heard from, May 2, Ferris told her sister she was headed to a friend’s house, but she never arrived.

Ferris then made a call at 2:06 a.m. and then a text to the same number at 5:14 a.m. Her last Facebook activity came at 3 a.m. Then all communication stopped.

desirea
Desirea Ferris, a Liberty teen, has been missing since May 2.
Family

Capt. Andy Hedrick with Liberty police said detectives have spoken with hundreds of people. Many leads have led them to south KC. Names have come up, but no charges have been filed.

Though Ferris remains classified as a missing person, “obviously the concern is that it’s something much worse than missing,” Hedrick said.

One person of interest said he would speak with investigators if granted full immunity, Tam said, but investigators didn’t agree to the deal.

“This is my baby — she did nothing to deserve what they’ve done to her,” she said.

Capture
Desirea Ferris
Family

The family hired a private investigator, conducted searches and distributed fliers — all came up empty.

“We need help from anybody who has information,” Hedrick said.

Ferris is 5 feet, 1 inch, 101 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She might have been wearing a fuzzy pink jacket and a cream crop top. She was last known to have a tan purse.

The family will hold an event Sunday that will include a balloon release and prayer vigil in Kearney.

The public is welcome to attend, but individuals are asked to first contact Ferris’ stepmother to ask permission at 816-520-3308.

Tam said the event was prompted after Ferris’ younger sister said she didn’t want to move out of their home because “it was the last place I got to see Desi.”

The event, Tam added, is to “keep (Ferris’) name out there and so her little sister can have some kind of closure.”

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is urged to contact Liberty police at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS hotline to submit an anonymous tip at 816-474-8477.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Pause
Benjamin Banneker loses charter 1:38

Benjamin Banneker loses charter

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing 1:07

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017 1:07

Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017

How KC's Urban Youth Academy will draw players from its community 2:08

How KC's Urban Youth Academy will draw players from its community

Doomsday apocalypse clock moves forward 1:20

Doomsday apocalypse clock moves forward

Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain 1:00

Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain

  • ‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris

    Patti Tam of Liberty pleads for information six months after her daughter Desirea Ferris went missing. Nothing has been heard from Ferris since May 2, 2017.

‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris

View More Video