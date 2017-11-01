Photo gallery: Halloween trick or treaters bundle up in the cold

Six-month-old Grayson Smith had the warmest spot of the evening while trick or treating with mother, Natalie Smith, both from Prairie Village, Kansas, during Tuesday's Halloween event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Rusty Black, left, made sure his son, Corbin, 2, kept his paws warm while the Overland Park family took part in Tuesday's Halloween Trick or Treating event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Noah Schifman, 3, from Fairway, Kansas, wore warm clothes underneath his Pinochio costume at Tuesday's Halloween Trick or Treating event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Winter coats completed the pumpkin costumes of Clara Brown and her lady bug sister Maggie Brown, both from Prairie Village, Kansas, during Tuesday's Halloween Trick or Treating event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Shannon Enslow, from Prairie Village, Kansas, kept warm under the jacket of Doug Royen, of Overland Park, Kansas, during Tuesday's Halloween Trick or Treating event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
A group of bundled up trick or treaters sat for a picture by their parents during Tuesday's Halloween event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Gunnar Strand, 2, from Overland Park, Kansas, kept bundled up in his Nemo costume during Tuesday's Halloween Trick or Treating event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Ella Hennes, grandma Jan Reichenberger, center, and Haley Hennes, all from Prairie Village, Kansas, made their way between stores during Tuesday's Halloween Trick or Treating event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Trick or Treaters had to stop and pose for their parents pictures during Tuesday's Halloween event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Trick or treaters line up for candy during Tuesday's Halloween event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Scout got in on the costuming during Tuesday's Halloween Trick or Treating event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Trick or treaters stopped for candy outside the Village Barber Shop during Tuesday's Halloween event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Gunner Gregory, 6, from Prairie Village, Kansas, couldn't get his Golden Retriever to react to his T-Rex costume during Tuesday's Halloween Trick or Treating event at Prairie Village Shopping Center on October 31, 2017 in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Anna Murray draws a card from Pamela Hurt, left, as Murray's mother Regina Murray, right, looks on during a game at Tuesday's annual Trunks of Treat event at Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 7230 Quivera Road, on October 31, 2017 in Shawnee, Kansas.
Tom Sutherland, dressed as a ketchup bottle, hands out candy to a pair of ghosts during Tuesday's annual Trunks of Treat event at Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 7230 Quivera Road, on October 31, 2017 in Shawnee, Kansas.
Christopher Juarez, from Shawnee, wears a light up scream mask while getting candy from Pamela Hurt, right, of Merriam, during Tuesday's annual Trunks of Treat event at Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 7230 Quivera Road, on October 31, 2017 in Shawnee, Kansas.
Nora Atkins (center), from Olathe, Kansas, hands out candy during Tuesday's annual Trunks of Treat event at Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 7230 Quivera Road, on October 31, 2017 in Shawnee, Kansas.
