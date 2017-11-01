Second Bonner Springs teen dies from Oct. 21 crash

A second Bonner Springs teen has died from an Oct. 21 car crash.
JayJay Hill, 17, died Tuesday, Bonner Springs police said.
Seth Davidson, 18, died Thursday.
Both were passengers in a one-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. near 122nd Street and Kansas Avenue.
Two other juveniles were also injured but have since been released from hospitals.
Police would not release any other information, saying the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses to the crash or anyone else with information are asked to contact police at 913-422-7800.
Bonner Springs High School students held a vigil for Hill on Sunday while he remained in critical condition. Students honored Davidson’s memory at the school’s football game Friday.
A service for Davidson will follow a 4-7 p.m. visitation Thursday at Maple Hill Funeral Home, 3300 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee.
