Kansas City Streetcar service was suspended for more than an hour Tuesday after a streetcar and Pepsi truck collided in the River Market area.
Kansas City Streetcar service was suspended for more than an hour Tuesday after a streetcar and Pepsi truck collided in the River Market area. File photo The Star
Kansas City Streetcar service was suspended for more than an hour Tuesday after a streetcar and Pepsi truck collided in the River Market area. File photo The Star

Local

KC Streetcar service, trick-or-treating delayed after streetcar and Pepsi truck collide

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 01:30 PM

Kansas City Streetcar service was suspended over the lunch hour Tuesday after a streetcar and Pepsi truck collided in the River Market.

Service resumed 1:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the KC Streetcar.

No one was injured in the crash about noon near Delaware Street and Independence Avenue, said Donna Mandelbaum, a spokeswoman for the KC Streetcar Authority.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She hoped to have more information once police were finished investigating the crash.

The crash came at a time that the streetcar authority was celebrating Halloween by handing out treats on the streetcar to children dressed in costumes. Because of the crash, the trick-or-treating was delayed.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

  Comments  