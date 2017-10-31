KC Streetcar service, trick-or-treating delayed after streetcar and Pepsi truck collide

Kansas City Streetcar service was suspended over the lunch hour Tuesday after a streetcar and Pepsi truck collided in the River Market.
Service resumed 1:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the KC Streetcar.
RIDER ALERT: 1:15pm #kcstreetcar service resumed. Thank you for your patience. Happy Halloween. https://t.co/aQ9daw1FLC— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) October 31, 2017
No one was injured in the crash about noon near Delaware Street and Independence Avenue, said Donna Mandelbaum, a spokeswoman for the KC Streetcar Authority.
She hoped to have more information once police were finished investigating the crash.
@mikewickett @KMBZradio pic.twitter.com/W8TJLNKAOj— TB (@tblauf2017) October 31, 2017
Don’t do Pepsi— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) October 31, 2017
The crash came at a time that the streetcar authority was celebrating Halloween by handing out treats on the streetcar to children dressed in costumes. Because of the crash, the trick-or-treating was delayed.
Due to an incident near Delaware & Independence, trick-or-treating on the #kcstreetcar is a bit delayed. pic.twitter.com/HBNuhLU3X8— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) October 31, 2017
We’re ready to trick or treat on the @kcstreetcar (hopefully it starts running soon) #kcstreetcar pic.twitter.com/VAMybLXDMC— BOO-na Lovegood (@wildewomankc) October 31, 2017
So sorry for this. We will resume as soon as we can— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) October 31, 2017
