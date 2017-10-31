In time for Halloween, swooping owls strike again in Kansas City neighborhoods

More Videos 3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits Pause 1:47 Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts 1:51 Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 1:49 Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 2:36 Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain in need of repairs 2:38 A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing Watch this video from the Missouri Department of Conservation and learn many interesting facts about the owls that live in Missouri. Watch this video from the Missouri Department of Conservation and learn many interesting facts about the owls that live in Missouri. Missouri Department of Conservation

